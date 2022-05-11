Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 15,599,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

