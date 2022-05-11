Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 645,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.83 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.25 and its 200-day moving average is $245.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

