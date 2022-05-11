Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 996,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

