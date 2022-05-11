Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,441 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Hilltop worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE HTH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.