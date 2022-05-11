Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1,175.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,003 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Avnet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 100.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

