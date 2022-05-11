Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 380,413 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,413 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,803,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,010,000 after purchasing an additional 213,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 1,050,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,825. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $267,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.