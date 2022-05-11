Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.70

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 294688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

