Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 12,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $890.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,158,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,182,607 shares of company stock worth $17,239,763. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

