Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Buys Shares of 11,656 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 4,012,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,329. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

