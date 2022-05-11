Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Invests $2.46 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. 14,512,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

