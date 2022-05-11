Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Purchases Shares of 678 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 678 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $12.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,071. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.59. The company has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

