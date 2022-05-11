Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes $8.22 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 8.2% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. 2,982,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,497. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79.

