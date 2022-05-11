Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $12.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,279.22. 1,822,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,591.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,747.36.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

