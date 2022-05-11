Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,804. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.