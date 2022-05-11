Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.