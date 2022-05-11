Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 23,379 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 679.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.