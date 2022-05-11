Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 572.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 55,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 43,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,220. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

