Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 603.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,492,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

CRM traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.90. 266,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

