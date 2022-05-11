Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 610.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,912 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 53,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,731. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.