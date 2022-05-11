Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. 187,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,197. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.