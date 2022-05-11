Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

