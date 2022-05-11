Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.35. 116,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,217. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.33.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.55.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at C$8,096,320. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,096. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,185.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

