Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James Geral Bell Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director James Geral Bell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$991,707.09.

James Geral Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$30.58 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.55.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

