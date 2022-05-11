Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 49.6% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $49,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 336,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

