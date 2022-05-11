Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. Park National posted earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Park National (Get Rating)
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park National (PRK)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.