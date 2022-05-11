Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. Park National posted earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. 30,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,975. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

