Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.89. 558,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,289. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.04. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

