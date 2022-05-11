Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $66.29

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.29, but opened at $67.90. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.