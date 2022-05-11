Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Cut by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 55,109 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. 2,803,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

