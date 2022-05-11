PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. 16,752,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,368,555. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

