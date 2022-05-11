PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PCSB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.62. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

