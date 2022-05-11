PegNet Hits Market Cap of $128,448.76 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $128,448.76 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00563521 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,360.52 or 2.07278325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029527 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.83 or 0.07168189 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.