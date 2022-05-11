PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. 5,376,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,349. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

