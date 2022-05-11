PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

