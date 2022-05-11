PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. 5,376,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,349. The firm has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

