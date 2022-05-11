PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.