Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.34

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 161097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$78.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

