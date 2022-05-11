Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

