Perth Mint Gold Token Hits One Day Volume of $14,056.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $14,056.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,839.50 or 0.05786215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.32 or 1.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104856 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

