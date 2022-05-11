PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 27th

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $466.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PetMed Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PetMed Express by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

