Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $133,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 479,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

