Phala Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.80 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $9.80 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 55.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,991.53 or 1.00227409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.