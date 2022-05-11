Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 354.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 17,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,380. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 354,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

