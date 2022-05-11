Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 100,000 Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 7.53% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

Shares of ATSPT stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 109,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology sectors.

