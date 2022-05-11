Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.98 Million Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CPTK remained flat at $$9.85 on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

