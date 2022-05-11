Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL traded down $9.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. 106,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.