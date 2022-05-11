Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL traded down $9.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. 106,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.32.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.