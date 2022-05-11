Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Atotech worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 389,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,536,000 after purchasing an additional 816,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 25,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -140.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. Atotech had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

