Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

