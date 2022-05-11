Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.62. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

