Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,158 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 443,980 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 266,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 44,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,174. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

