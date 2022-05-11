Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,850 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.06. 11,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,396. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

