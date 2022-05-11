Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 541,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

